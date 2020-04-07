Rihanna Expresses New-Felt-Desire To Follow The Tracks Of Ex Boyfriends, Chris Brown Responds

The hit singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, has made an unusual announcement. This out of the box desire of hers has come out of nowhere. The songstress has had a couple of relationships. Her exes, just like her, are huge hits. In addition to having a successful music career, Rihanna’s exes have one thing that they have in common, and that is “little kiddos.”

It may sound out of the box, but Rihanna has indeed expressed the desire to have children at some point in her life. Rihanna went all candid about this new felt desire to be a mom. Fans of Rihanna cannot get enough of this.

Rihanna’s Confession!

“I know I will want to live differently; I will be 42 in ten years. I will be ancient, I will have kids, three or four of them,” said Rihanna in a recent interview. Rihanna being a mom, will be a fair sight. The singer indeed is having a changed perspective towards life now. Well, the best part is Rihanna indeed knows what she wants.

- Advertisement -

Well, this decision of hers is, in a way, influenced by her exes lives. Rihanna’s ex-Chris Brown has two children, Royalty, 5, and a baby boy. We all know how in love, Chris is with his children. Royalty is one talented girl, and Chris is so proud of her. His social media posts kind of tell the same story. In addition to this, another of Rihanna’s exes, Drake, has kids too.

Drake’s Reaction To Rihanna’s Decision

According to a source, Drake wasn’t surprised at all by this news. He was appreciative, and he said that Rihanna always does what she aspires for. He then added that as long as she is happy, it is the best decision for her and she deserves to be happy like anyone else.

Rihanna is excited too, and she is willing to have a baby with or without a man. She believes all one needs to raise a kid, and we are with her.