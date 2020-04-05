The Actual Truth Behind A$AP Rocky And Rihanna’s Relationship

Here’s What’s Happening Between A$AP Rocky And Rihanna

Rumours have sparked about Rihanna that she’s currently dating the 31-year-old American rapper. The dating rumours began after the two were spotted sharing a hotel room during one of RiRi’s recent trips to New York.

However, sources have informed that Rihanna’s relationship with A$AP Rocky is not of the romantic kind. The two are said to be mere friends and are enjoying each other’s company given their long history.

What’s Going On Between The Two Then: Find Out

Rihanna recently broke up with her long term businessman boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. According to a report from E!News, the 32-year-old American musician is still moving on. from her breakup and thinks that it is still too early for her to get into something serious. According to a source.

“She wants to be single… She’s hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

The two were spotted sharing a room in New York during Rihanna’s trip. But the two are merely friends and are enjoying each other’s company. A$AP Rocky is probably helping Rihanna get over her ex. And the two are taking things slowly as of now.

Ever since Rihanna’s 2005 debut single Music Of The Sun, her love life has been the center of attention more than her music and her impeccable fashion sense. The Fenty Beauty CEO has previously been shipped with people like Drake, Shia LaBeouf, Travis Scott and even the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Let’s face it, who doesn’t want to know who Rihanna is involved with right?

However, it seems pretty clear that Rihanna is merely chilling with A$AP Rocky and doesn’t have any plans for a close relationship anytime soon. She is only having a good time and moving on from her ex like any sane person would try to do. Right?